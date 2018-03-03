Dr Babatunde Ipaye, the Ogun Commissioner for Health, has said that the state government had procured 736,000 doses of vaccines ahead of the state wide immunisation against measles.

He said on Friday in Abeokuta during a sensitisation meeting with Chairmen of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the exercise would commence from March 4, to March 14 in all the local governments of Ogun, the vaccines had been moved to cold chain stores in readiness for the exercise.

“As I speak to you, 736,000 doses of vaccines have been moved to cold rooms in local governments.

“What we expect you to do is to be on top of this process, go back home, ask your medical officers, what are in your possession based on the direct information that you have,’’ he said.

The commissioner called on the council bosses to make use of all available resources, to mobilise parents and caregivers to bring out their children and wards for immunisation.

He stressed that only children between 9 and 59 months old would be captured in the exercise.

Ipaye also urged the bosses to address and resolve rejection of vaccines by some members of their different communities.

He said the state government had committed huge investment to ensure a healthy citizenry through the provision of quality and effective vaccines.

Speaking at the event, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Measles Consultant to the State, Mrs Precious Odika, said the rate of measles endemic in Ogun was low compared to other states.

She urged parents and guardians to keep their vaccination cards safe, adding that the cards would be issued during the exercise and for future record purposes.