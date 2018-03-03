A media entreprenuer, Mr Adebola William, says societies should start bridging the gender digital divide and drop the perception imposed by culture that women are not equal with men.

William made the appeal at the 2018 Social Media Week Lagos while discussing the topic: ”Bridging the Gender Digital Divide: Young African Leadership Initiative (Yali) Leading the Way”.

“There is a cultural problem in our society, and there is need to move away from that perception.

“There is need to focus on training the next generation to see men and women as equal from a young age.

“There should be an advocacy to push the female quota and change the peculiar problem that deter women from getting to where they want to be,” he said.

William urged members of the public to stop reducing activities that women could do to express themselves.

He said that mobile phone and the internet would create a level playing ground for men and women at the workplace.

Another discussant, Mr Patricia Ngoy, Founder, Africa Millennials Agency. noted that the digital age was characterised by ‘automation of everything’.

She said that the women were using their brains instead of their strength in the digital age.

She said that the education and empowerment would push the girl-child forward, urging parents and societies to empower the girl-child along with the boy-child.

Mrs Nkechi Okwuone, Country Head, Code for Nigeria, who also discussed the topic, said that the advent of digital age had helped women to engage their minds better.

“Africa is doing well with the use of digital tools; if women embrace these tools, it will go a long way in helping to bridge that gender digital divide.

“Every aspect of life has to do with technology; the huge gap that exist has to do with culture, as while growing up, girls tend to do things with what obtains in the home,” she said.

The 2018 Social Media Week Lagos, which ended on Friday, had the theme: ‘Closer’.

The annual event, which was the sixth edition, started on Monday.

The event featured discussions covering the future of media, travel, governance, gender inclusion, entertainment and emerging ideas and trends across the globe.on.