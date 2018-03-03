The Nigerian Army is combat ready to check the security challenges in the county, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh has said.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta Office, this week, Udoh said the Army will collaborate with other security agencies to stop the ugly trend.

Noting that the Nigerian Army have been conducting series of operations, such as “Crocodile Smile” across the country, he called for the cooperation of the public for the Force in the fight against criminals and those threatening the peace of the nation.

While soliciting the support of the state government to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, he also acknowledged the governor’s support for operation MESSA and the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta.

Responding, Amosun commended the security agencies in the country for meeting up with the security challenges in recent times and enjoined the 81 Division to endeavour not to allow the Tongeji Island go the way of Bakasi Peninsula, because it is a major area that needs to be secured.

He noted that the state remains one of the safest in the country, promising to make all necessary logistics available to security agencies, to enable them perform their duties successfully.

Also, Amosun has charged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), to ease difficulties encountered by applicants for passports in the state.

He gave the charge while receiving the new Ogun State Comptroller of Immigration Service, Barr. Muhammed Harrande, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office yesterday.