Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government Economic Recovery and Growth Plan which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, will continue to provide support to the private sector.

Osinbajo said this at the commissioning of BUA cement factory in Okpella, Edo State, on Tuesday.

According to him, the construction of the cement plant is a big boost, to the Nigerian economy, and will provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs, both for skilled and un-skilled workers.

In his words: “For us as a government, doing all we can to encourage investment of this type is not just a good idea, it is the cornerstone of our economic policy. There is no other way to grow this country without the active management and participation of the private sector – it must be private sector led.”

- Advertisement -

Osinbajo further mentioned that the federal government is committed to deal with constraints to growth: factors like fuel shortages, inadequacy of power, access to foreign exchange, unfriendly business regulations, shortage of skilled manpower etc.

“All of these are constraints we are determined to deal with, and I want to seize this opportunity to reassert the determination of the Buhari administration to continue with what I will describe as enabling business environment, while going the extra mile to directly assist the private sector in steadily growing our economy.

“In this regard, we are working very hard with the Industrial Policy Council, of which the chairman of the BUA Group is a prominent member, to evolve and implement well considered solutions to business impediments and economic stagnation in Nigeria,” Osinbajo stated.