Some residents of Bayelsa have applauded the on-going emergency repair works being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Work, Housing and Power on Mbiama-Yenagoa road in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that major sections of the road which failed several years ago, are now receiving the much needed rehabilitation.

A cross section of residents, who spoke with NAN, on Friday in Yenagoa, said the repair work was a welcome development.

Chief Peniel Zegbe, Paramount Ruler, Yenegwe Community described road as a very important platform to socio-economic development.

Zegbe, who said the damaged parts of the road had caused untold hardship to users, urged the ministry and the contractor to improve on the quality of work to avoid the recurrence of damage.

He pledged the community’s support in ensuring progress of work, especially in the area of peace and tranquility, calling on the youths to steer clear of disorder and support federal government’s projects in the state.

Another resident, Mr Austin Rector, Azikoro Community Liaison Officer, also commended the repair work, as well as the speed of work on the on-going 20.9 km of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke road in the state.

Mr Ayama Oweigheifa, a motorist, also hailed the construction of Kolo-Otuoke road and said the ongoing repair work on Mbiama-Yenagoa would improve its condition.

NAN reports that Mr Charles Okonma, Director Highway, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, had on Thursday carried out an inspection tour of the Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke road project and emergency repair on Mbiama-Yenagoa road.

Okonma said the aim was to ensure that the contractors were fully at work and to assess the quality of work done.

He said that the repair work and the construction of the 20.9 km road was part of the infrastructural development plan, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Mr Alex Lei, representative of the contractors handling the Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke road project, the China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation (CCECC), assured that the work would be completed within the agreed period.

“The work is at the clearing and sand filling stage. Mobilisation and advance payment has been fully made, hopefully we will complete the work at expected period of Dec. 2019.

“We have over 138 indigenous workers, three engineers, three supervisors and 15 technicians working with us. We also have eight Chinese workers.