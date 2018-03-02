The Police in Kano have commenced an investigation into the alleged impersonation of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, by a 20-year-old man identified as Sultan Bello.

DSP Magaji Majiya, the Police/Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Friday that the suspect was arrested on February 27, for operating an Instagram page impersonating the Emir.

According to him, the young man was arrested following a written complaint by a woman over his suspicious activities, pretending to be the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He said the suspect had since confessed to have defrauded many innocent people by impersonating the traditional ruler.

Majiya said: “The command is currently investigating and interrogating the suspect and he is cooperating with the police and as soon as the investigation is completed, he will be charged to court.’’

He added that Bello had admitted impersonating the Emir on social media and collecting over N3 million from unsuspecting persons, before he was arrested.

The Police/PRO, however, warned youths to desist from indulging into fraudulent activities as anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.