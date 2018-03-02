Kogi state government on Friday, promised commitment to ensure that every girl-child in the state received quality education that would make her a better person in life.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Bolanle Amupitan, made the pledge at a day workshop in Lokoja.

Tagged: “The Importance of a Girl-Child”, the event was organised by a member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ms Peace Okonkwo.

Amupitan, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Nikodu Arome, noted that the Kogi Child’s Rights Act, launched in December 2017, specified the rights of a child, including education, among others.

According to her, education is paramount in today’s living; it serves as a weapon against ignorance, opens door to knowledge, innovation and creativity.

“An educated girl-child has self confidence and can compete effectively in the labour market, contributes positively to decision-making and execution, society and communities at large.

“Do not offer a girl-child to early marriage, even if she must marry; the best gift you could ever give her is education, so that you do not regret.

“Research shows that enabling female education is crucial for development.

‘’We want every girl-child in Kogi to be educated, be a better person and not depend on her parents or husband before or after marriage,” Amupitan said.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Oludolapo Ahile, commended the corps member for her decision to sensitise female children on the importance of girl-child education.

She was represented by the Zonal Inspector, Lokoja, Mr Etsu Idris.

Ahile urged every girl-child to study hard, be dedicated and determined to get educated and become successful in life, irrespective of background or environment.

She said, “As a girl-child, you must aspire to further your education no matter what happens, so that in the future you become a responsible member of the society”.

In her remarks, Okonkwo said the workshop was born out of her passion for every girl-child to enrich the knowledge of the girl-child through education,” she said.

According to Okonkwo, her passion is to also see that girls taking out of the streets were educated and excel in life.

‘’I want our girls to know that they have equal rights as men. Every girl-child is an asset to any nation.

“Do not allow a mistake of today to affect your tomorrow, education is your right, do well to defy all odds, get educated.

‘’It is the key to success in our modern world and it is only our determination that can make it happen,” she said.

Three students: Aminat Ali, Princess Coker and Raheemat Obeito, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, expressed satisfaction in participating in the workshop.

They commended Okonkwo, saying that they learnt more on their rights to education and how not to be deprived of such rights.