The Nigerian Army has reviewed the pattern of information management in all ongoing counter insurgency operations and will henceforth communicate only successes rather than strategies of operations.

The Acting Director Defence Information (DDI), Brig.-Gen. John Agim, said on Friday in a statement that this was the decision taken during the meeting of the Chief of Defence Staff, other Service Chiefs and Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS) in Maiduguri.

Agim said they met and reviewed the ongoing operations in the North-East, particularly the operation to get back the Dapchi school girls, who were abducted by terrorists on Feb. 19.

According to him, it was sadly observed that the military operation strategies have always been in the media space, thereby giving the insurgents and terrorists opportunity to re-strategise.

“It was recommended that henceforth, the military information arms will be communicating the successes rather than strategies.”

The DDI quoted the chief of defence staff as soliciting for the support and cooperation of the media and the public in the ongoing efforts.

Agim said it was important to be mindful of speculations that could jeopardise the ongoing efforts as well as put the lives of the girls or any other persons involved in the efforts at risk.

“For instance, the speculations that is awash in the media that fishermen and farmers have been employed by the military to search for the abducted girls is misleading as this could endanger the lives of the girls in question and the fishermen and farmers.

“Even though the military is soliciting for useful information to facilitate its operations, the fishermen and farmers have not been singled out for this assistance, rather all well meaning members of the public are urged to provide useful information.