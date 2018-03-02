The United Nations Migration agency, International Organization for Migration, IOM, has mourned has the killing of two of its field staff, Ibrahim Lawan and Yawe Emmanuel, by terrorists in Borno state.

In a statement obtained from the agency’s Media Office in Abuja, IOM said it “learned that on March 1 at about 1710 hours local time a large number of Boko Haram members armed with automatic weapons, Rocket Propelled Grenade and gun trucks attacked the military base in Rann, in Borno State, with superior fire power. There is also an Internally Displaced persons camp there.

“Our staff reports that during the incident four soldiers, four mobile police and three humanitarian workers lost their lives and another three humanitarian workers were injured. Two of those killed were IOM Field staffers”.

Mohammed Abdiker, IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies, said: “We are outraged and saddened at the killings of two of our colleagues in an attack by Boko Haram in North East Nigeria last evening. Ibrahim Lawan and Yawe Emmanuel represented the best in us in assisting displaced civilians. We will miss them.”

Boko Haram had recently intensified its attacks across the North East, the climax of which is the recent abduction of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.