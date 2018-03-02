Ayilara Abdul, a witness, has narrated how Jide Omokore, a business associate of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum resources, used his company’s account to allegedly launder funds.

Omokore, who is chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, was arraigned on a nine-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was accused of allegedly diverting $1.6 billion said to be proceeds of petroleum products belonging to the federal government.

Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, David Mbanefo, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

At the federal high court, Abuja, on Friday, Abdul, a compliance officer with Skye Bank Plc, narrated how an account who has Omokore and one Doyin Femi-Johnson as signatories received $140 million in 12 months (March 2013 – February 2014).

“Sometime in 2015, we got a request from EFCC, asking for information on all accounts in the name of Espidal Nigeria Limited and Marine Company Limited, that we should furnish them with the account opening package, statement of account and certificate of identification as well as bank verification number (BVN), linked to the account. This was done,” Abdul said at the resumed trial.

“And sometime last month (February 2018), the same request was received from the EFCC to furnish them with the same information. On March 8, 2013, there was a credit inflow from Atlantic Energy into this account. The amount is $15,499,950;

“On that same day, there was a transfer of $1million into Skymit account. On March 11, 2013, there was a transfer of $1,002,643.83 in favour of Skymit Limited. On March 19, 2013, there was a credit inflow of $8,600,000 by order of Atlantic. On March 12, 2013, there was an inflow of $4,999,50 by order of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept limited.

“On April 26, 2013, there was an inflow of $2million by order of Atlantic. On page 32 of the same exhibit, on May 20, 2013, there was an inflow of $1million by order of Atlantic Energy.

“On May 22, 2013, there was an inflow of $4million by order of Olajide Omokore and on the same day, there was an inflow of $2million by Kolawole Aluko. On May 31, 2013, there was an inflow of $20million dollars by order of Atlantic.

“On June 14, 2013, there was an inflow of $4million by order of Atlantic. On June 20, 2013, there was an inflow of $6million and the credit into the account was done by Olajide Jones Omokore. On June 27, 2013, there was an inflow of $2,899,940 by order of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited. On July 15, 2013, there was an inflow of $27,500,000 by order of Atlantic Energy. On July 30, 2013 there was an inflow of $11million by order of Atlantic Energy.

“On July 30, 2013 there was an inflow of $11million by order of Atlantic Energy. On February 6, 2014, there was an inflow of $34,500,000 by order of Atlantic Energy. On August 11, 2014, $1.5million was transferred in favour of Skymit Limited and on September 17, 2014, the sum of $1million was again transferred to Skymit.”

The witness added that the balance in the account as of December 1, 2015, was $95,533,71.

Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge handling the case, adjourned the matter till April 19, 26 and 27 for continuation of trial.