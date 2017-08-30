The Federal Road Safety Commission in Niger on Wednesday announced the deployment of 358 personnel on a 24-hour patrol of federal highways for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the command also deployed 10 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one tow truck.

Garba said that the command had intensified efforts in monitoring the conduct of road users to check road crashes, before, during and after the festive season.

He said the personnel would ensure that motorists respect traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents.

The sector commander said the personnel would also be deployed to praying grounds on Sallah day to ease movement.

He advised motorists to desist from parking indiscriminately, overloading and dangerous driving, stressing that anyone found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.

Garba said that the command was partnering with members of National Union of Road Transport Workers and other stakeholders to educate motorists on the dangers of making calls while driving.

“Our primary concern is to prevent road crashes by mobilising road users to desist from dangerous driving, especially overtaking in sharp bends, among others,” he said.

He warmed parents against allowing underage on wheel as anyone found wanting would be dealt with.