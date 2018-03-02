President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to embark on one-day official visit to Plateau state on the 8th of March.

This was disclosed on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Dati, while briefing newsmen in his office after taking over as the new Commissioner of information and communication in Plateau State.

Dati said the state is set to receive President Buhari on a one-day working visit to Plateau state during which the President is expected to commission some of the laudable projects of Governor Simon Lalong.

According to him, “Our President is expected to commission some road projects, like the Mararaba Jama-British American road, the Kalong Road in Shendam, the Low-cost Rantya, Tudun Wada Road, the Panyam Fish Farm and other projects in the state

Dati added that Governor Lalong in the last three years has done a lot to develop Plateau state and so far many road projects he inherited have been completed, more projects are ongoing in almost all the local government Councils in the state.”

He also said that Lalong-led administration has brought sanity and direction to governance in the state.

“Our governor Simon Lalong is doing well in prompt payment of workers salaries and pension of our retirees, now civil servants do their jobs well because they are well motivated. So much as been achieved by the Lalong led administration.”

“Necessary security has been put in place to receive our President.”

According to Dati, “the Lalong administration has become a reference point for peace and stability. And we call on the people of the state to continue to support the Lalong led administration at all times.”

He also appreciated Governor Lalong for considering him worthy to contribute to the development of Plateau state.