Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday said the state government was still interested in taking over the National Stadium, Surulere and the National Theatre for the purpose of reviving them to boost tourism in the state.

The governor spoke in Lagos while inaugurating newly rehabilitated roads in Modele and Matthew Streets, Surulere.

He also inaugurated solar-powered street lights on Randle Avenue and Fred Anyiam streets, also in Surulere.

The projects were facilitated by the Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ambode, in 2017, had requested the federal government to allow the state to take over the stadium and theatre, to reposition them to be tourism hubs

Renewing the call on Friday, he said the two federal government owned monuments had immense potential to boost tourism development in the state, especially the Surulere area.

“The government is committed to the tourism development of the state and creating a great night life in Surulere area.

“But it will be difficult to recreate the kind of great night life we used to have in Surulere without the government taking over the National Stadium and National Theatre for the purpose of reviving and repositioning them.

“This government is so passionate about tourism development and we believe giving life to these two monuments would further help our agenda for tourism,”he said.

Ambode commended Gbajabiamila for facilitating the roads and street lights, saying he had shown impactful representation through the projects and several others.

He said the state government was proud of him for what he had been doing both at the House of Representatives and in his Surulere constituency.

Ambode, who described infrastructural development as catalyst for development, said his government was committed to life-impacting projects in the state.

He said his administration would continue to initiate policies and deliver projects that would make life easier for Lagosians.

Ambode congratulated the House Leader and residents of Surulere for the projects.

The governor promised to deliver projects that would make life better for the people of Surulere.

Gbajabiamila, in his comments, said the delivery of the projects was a redemption of his electoral promise to impact on the lives of the people.

He, however, said the inspiration to facilitate the projects came from the state governor.

“The inspiration to facilitate these projects came from the state governor who had done a lot in the area of infrastructural development.

“What we have just done today with these roads and street lights is to complement what he is doing.

“The governor always preaches thinking out of the box and I had thought after doing all sorts of empowerment programmes in my constituency, it would not be a bad idea to facilitate the rehabilitation of these roads and provision of street lights.

“Mathew and Modele roads had been deplorable for such a long time and I thank God that the story has changed with the rehabilitation,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, while urging residents to ensure good use of the projects, promised to deliver more in the area.

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Henry Ajomale, commended Gbajabiamila for the projects.

He said the facilitation of the projects showed the commitment of the federal lawmaker to his constituency.

Ajomale said the APC remained the only party with good programmes for Lagosians, which the deeds of Ambode and Gbajabiamila exemplified.

Rep. Dauda Kako-Are, representing Mushin Constituency on Accord Party, also commended Gbajabiamila for the projects.

He said the House of Representatives was proud of the achievements of Gbajabiamila.

A chieftain of the APC in Surulere, Mr Agboola Dabiri, said the new projects were just part of what Gbajabiamila had delivered in many areas.

He said the lawmaker had given free WASSCE and JAMB forms to support education in the area and had also supported healthcare.

Dabiri said the House Leader had provided training for youths on different vocations and had supported them with equipment after training.

He said residents were appreciative of so many things the lawmaker had done to improve lives in the area.