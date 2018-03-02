The U.S. government has condemned the killing of UN aid workers in a Boko Haram attack on Rann, Borno State.

In a statement posted on the website of its embassy, the U.S. said it “strongly condemns the killing of three Nigerian aid workers in a Boko Haram attack on a military installation in Rann, Borno State.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to every family whose loved ones have been affected by this and other terrorist acts. We voice our heartfelt solidarity with all those humanitarian workers who work every day to help Nigerians affected by the ongoing insurgency, and also with all those security forces and Nigerian citizens working together to end this terrorist violence.

“The United States remains firmly committed to ensuring humanitarian workers are protected and able to do their lifesaving work and to supporting Nigerians as they bravely work to ensure their nation’s security.”