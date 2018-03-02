Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday said his administration will go all out to transform the economy of Surulere and make it to be at par with those of Victoria Island and Ikoyi, starting with the resuscitation of the nightlife of the axis.

Speaking while unveiling a road project in Modele-Mathew Street and solar powered street lights in Modele-Mathew Street, Randle Avenue and Fred Anyiam Street in Surulere, constructed by Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Ambode said the hospitality and entertainment business which the area had always been known for, would be revived and scaled up to actualise the plan for the massive development of the axis.

He said, “I have discovered that unless I pursue and take over the National Stadium and the Arts Theatre, I cannot achieve my goal because with those two projects and places, the hospitality and entertainment business in which Surulere is really known for will be brought back to life because the real entertainment in Lagos State actually started from Surulere.

“I will do everything to ensure that the economy of Surulere is as competitive as that of Victoria Island and Ikoyi.”

He said though a lot of projects had been implemented by his administration in Surulere, more would be done to truly change the face of the area, and make the economy compete favourably with others.

According to him, “So, what is it that I want to make Surulere to look like? You remember we have already done Ishaga-Mabo Road, Itire-Lawanson Road, Ijesha Road, the palliative is ongoing. We have upgraded Agboyin Avenue and then Simisola Mogaji Close. But what is very important to me in Surulere is to bring back night life hundred per cent in this area,” Governor Ambode said.

He commended Gbajabiamila for keying into the ongoing infrastructural renewal efforts of his administration, saying it was gratifying that individuals and corporate organisations were now joining government to fast-track socio-economic development and empowerment of the people.

Governor Ambode, who particularly lauded the commitment of the lawmaker to the welfare of the people of his constituency and all Lagosians, said it was on record that Gbajabiamila had used his seat in the House to attract numerous projects to his constituency and Lagos at large.