The European Union on Friday condemned the attack on the humanitarian aid workers in Borno, describing it as a senseless violence and great violation of all humanitarian principles

The EU in a a statement by Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, in Abuja said: “this senseless violence is a grave violation of all humanitarian principles.

“Right now, our thoughts are with families, friends and organisations of all those affected and the most vulnerable people aid workers strive to help in Nigeria.

“Humanitarian workers are not a target. Saving lives should not cost lives.

“At this difficult time, the European Union stands by the Nigerian authorities and people. These attacks will never deter our commitment to support those most in need,” Stylianides said.

Three aid workers were reportedly killed, while several others were injured in an attack by a Non-State Armed Group on the military facilities next to Rann town in Borno.

Two of the deceased were contractors with the International Organisation on Migration while the third victim was a medical doctor employed as a third party consultant with UNICEF.

The deceased were working as coordinators in the camp for 55,000 internally displaced persons who fled their homes as a result of ongoing crisis in the northeast.