A 40- year-old lawyer, Dayo Abudu, on Friday appeared in an Ijede Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slapping a policewoman who was on duty.

Abudu is being tried for assault, obstruction, breach of peace and threat to life which he earlier pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp Aminu Isaac, the accused committed the offence on Jan. 20, on a piece of land at Gberigbe Area of Ikorodu.

He said that the accused assaulted and slapped Sgt. Serifat Tiamiyu who was attached to Area ‘N’ police command, Ijede while performing her lawful duties.

“The police stopped his clients, Oladipupo Ahmed and Taiwo Adetu from working on a piece of land which the ownership is being investigated by the police.

“The accused instead went to the police station to harass the police officers on duty and did not allow his arrested clients to write a statement, thereby caused obstructions.

“He also sent a text message to one Insp. Yetunde Fasuba, threatening her life if she continues investigations on the matter.

The offence contravened Section 174,117(1)(2),168(d)and 57(b) of the Lagos State Criminal Code Laws, 2015.

The the matter was first mentioned on Feb. 2 in which the lawyer was granted a self recognissance bail.

The defence counsel, Ladega Adetayo, had earlier sought for justice for the defendant, saying that his clit was wrongly charged.

On resumed hearing, the Magistrate, Mr R.O. Davies, however, pleaded for peace to reign.

“Laws allow encouraging settlement in this kind of case, if care is not taken, there might be a battle between Commissioner of Police and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).”

According to Daramola Biola, the prosecuting counsel, if the accused refuses to opt for settlement, the matter should be tried.

Davies adjourned the case until April 6, for substitution of the charge without prejudice to settlement.