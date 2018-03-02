Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, Housing and Power on Friday said that the 78 federal government houses under construction in Katsina state had reached ’90 percent completion’ and assured speedy completion of others projects in the country.

The Minister, who disclosed this while inspecting the houses in the state, noted that the Federal Government awarded the contract of the 78 houses to 18 indigenous contractors.

According to Fashola, “30 houses were three bedrooms and another 30 houses were two bedrooms while 18 were one bedroom self continued. The project is Part 4 of the National Housing programme under construction in Katsina. Other projects will also be completed soon.”

Represented by Architect Joseph Toluwe, the officer in-charge of North West Zone Housing Project, said that 10 contractors had already completed and handed over the houses to federal government.

On his part, Engineer Busari Sikiru, the Director of Works in Charge of North West, reaffirmed that federal government had awarded contracts for the provision of houses in the 36 states of the federation, noting that federal government was committed to the provision of shelter to all the citizen of the country.

Earlier, the Katsina State Federal Controller of Housing, Town Planner, Ibrahim Musa, said that the federal government had given the provision of shelter high priority.

“Shelter is an important aspect of human life as it is second to food that sustained human life,” he said.