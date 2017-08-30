The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has explained why the Federal Government could not arrest those who issued a quit notice to Igbos residing in the northern part of the country.

Malami said the government resisted pressure to go after leaders of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, after it gave due consideration to “security implications” of arresting them.

The AGF who spoke on the issue shortly after inaugurating the EFCC Investigation Unit in the Federal Ministry of Justice said the government would not hesitate to wield the big stick against anyone or group found to have engaged in any form of lawlessness in any part of the country.

- Advertisement -

“Government considered the security implications on the issue. Let me state that government is alive to its responsibility and whoever is found wanting will be prosecuted,” he said.

“This administration is determined to provide good governance and promote justice, peace and fairness.”

He stated that the new unit that was established in the Ministry of Justice will “coordinate and form part of every investigation in Nigeria”, in view of apparent lack of “legal expertise in the conduct and process of investigations by the various security agencies in Nigeria”.