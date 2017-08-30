The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai, Niger State, has pegged its 2017/2018 admission cut off point at 160.

Mohammed Maiturare, vice chancellor, announced this at a press briefing on Tuesday in Minna.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) last week fixed 120 as the cut-off point for university admission, signifying a 60-point reduction compared to last year’s minimum of 180 points.

“After analysing JAMB’s decision to peg the minimum entry requirement at 120 points, IBBU has pegged its minimum entry requirement to 160 points for the 2017/18 academic session,” he said.

He lauded JAMB for the decision, noting, however, that every university had the right to decide on its admission policy.

“JAMB’s decision to lower the cut-off point will help tertiary institutions to maintain high standards without sacrificing quota,” he said.

He said that 7,120 UTME candidates made IBBU their first choice.

The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) had also recently announced 170 as the minimum mark for the new academic session.

FUGUS had said it arrived at 170 because most of the candidates who applied for admission into the university scored 120 and above in their JAMB exams.