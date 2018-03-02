The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Chimezie Chuta for allegedly stealing $56,000 from the coffers of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Chuta is a member of the church founded by David Oyedepo.

He was arraigned before Mojisola Dada of the Lagos state high court, Ikeja, and charged on one count bordering on stealing.

The defendant is said to be a former employee in the publishing unit of Dominion Book Stores, an online platform belonging to the church.

Chuta, a member of the church for six years, was said to have in 2013, proposed to build an online digital media store that would showcase all of Oyedepo’s books and audio messages.

The initiative, he said, would enable members of the church in the diaspora to buy them and also receive digital copies.

The church approved the project on a contract basis, and Chuta handed all the relevant materials to the ICT department.

The defendant was alleged to have later hacked into the company’s email and diverted payments for some goods bought by online customers to his personal account.

Chuta, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Gabriel Akaogu, prosecuting counsel, prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison, but R.E. Osige, defence counsel, urged the court to admit his client to bail.

Dada adjourned the case to March 7 for hearing of bail application and commencement of the trial.