An 11-year-old Almajiri, Usman Ya’u, says his desire in life is to go to a conventional school like any other child, so that he can become a teacher.

Ya’u who is from Katsina State said on Friday that his parents brought him to Kaduna to learn the Qura’n at an almajiri school in Hayin Dan Mani.

The boy who spoke in Hausa said, he likes the almajiri school but dislikes begging and would want to acquire western education so that one day he can teach in his village.

“I don’t enjoy begging but had to it out of necessity because that is the only way I can feed myself.

“Whenever I am out to beg, I see children who are my mate, wearing uniforms, with school bags and their lunch boxes, some of them speaking English which I don’t understand.

“I want to go to school too, so that I can learn how to write and speak English because I want to become a teacher in my village”, he said.

When asked if he was aware of the child protection and welfare law passed in Kaduna State aimed at providing sound education, health and protect children from exploitation and other vices, Ya’u said he wasn’t aware of it.

“I am not aware of any law protecting us, as you can see there are many of my kind roaming the streets begging for alms.

“However, I want to plead with the government to ensure the implementation of the law as it would favour me and others who have dream of becoming leaders of tomorrow.”

NAN reports that the Child Protection and Welfare Bill was passed into law on February 8, by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.