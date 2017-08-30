Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has inaugurated the reconstituted Council of Traditional Ruler with Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Michael Ademolaju, as the new Chairman.

At the inauguration on Tuesday, Fayose appealed to traditional rulers in the state to join the government in its efforts to ensure continuity of good governance .

He urged them to ensure security and peace in their domains as the state goes into holds governorship election in 2018.

“You will agree with me that the 2018 is around the corner, hence all hands must be on the deck to ensure that the process of selecting a new government is not stalled unnecessarily.

“There is the need for Ekiti people to be on the same page with this administration, be enduring the continuity of the good works that it had started for the sustenance of the on-going development of the state.”

He urged the monarchs to assume the position of the chief security officers of their domains and to be security conscious.

He added that they were to maintain perfect peace in their domain as development could only take place in a peaceful environment.

Oba Ademolaju, in his acceptance speech, thanked Governor Fayose for the opportunity given him to serve as the chairman of the council.

He noted that it was a challenge for the promotion of unity among the royal fathers and the entire people of Ekiti State both at home and in the diaspora.

The monarch noted that the Council of Obas, according to Ekiti State Council of Obas Law of 2000, was expected to among other things, advise the government on matters relating to customary law or cultural affairs, inter-communal relations, and maintenance of public order within the state.

Oba Ademolaju explained that there were four standing committees in the council namely Chieftaincy, Local Government, Education and Utility but noted that none of the committees was addressing agriculture which Ekiti people needed to explore at this time.

He therefore hinted that he would, through the Council of Obas, seek approval for two additional committees namely Agriculture and Diaspora Committees to work with the government.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ayodele Alabi, said the state government had selected 25 rotational members to join the 32 permanent members to run the affairs of the State Traditional Council for the next two years.