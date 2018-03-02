The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has invited Chief of Staff to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari, for questioning over alleged complicity involving the handling of the 2015 PDP campaign funds.

Head of Operations of the EFCC Gombe zonal office, Johnson Babalola, disclosed this to newsmen via a phone chat, on Friday.

Babalola confirmed that Yayari was invited to the office of the anti-graft agency as part of investigations into alleged fraud involving the 2015 campaign funds.

“Yes, we invited Yayari among others to our office. We are still investigating the matter,” he said.

He added that the agency would prosecute anyone found wanting once investigations are concluded.