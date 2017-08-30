President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged all Muslims who are not on pilgrimage to fast on Thursday, which is the day of Arafat, in preparation for Eid-el Kabir celebrations on Friday.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Sultan on Tuesday urged Muslims to reflect and use the rare opportunities and virtues of the Eid to invoke the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

“This year’s celebration is particularly significant. There will be three sermons (Khutbah) within the span of two days — the Khutbah of Arafat on Thursday, 9th of Dhul-Hiijah, 1438AH (August 31, 2017) and the khutbahs of Eid and Jumu’ah on Friday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1438AH (September 1, 2017).

“Indeed, these are great days every Muslim should reflect and use the rare opportunities and virtues they present to invoke the mercy of Allah and His blessings,” he said.

Referencing the Sunnah (practice) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Sultan added: “Muslims who are not on pilgrimage are enjoined to fast on the day of Arafat and engage themselves in acts of worship with the conviction that Allah will forgive our sins of the preceeding and proceeding years and admit us to His Jannah. As we do this, we ask Allah to accept our ibadah, increase our Iman and grant us divine protection and endless bliss.”

“Fellow servants of Allah, it is imperative to remember what Idul Adha symbolizes piety. This act of godliness, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), calls for perpetual sober reflection, submission to the will of Allah, and sincerity of purpose from all of us. Allah says, “It is neither their meat nor blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety that reaches Him” (Q 22:37),” he said.