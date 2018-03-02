Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have reportedly killed security operatives and some officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in an attack in Rann, a community in Borno state.

Rann is the headquarters of Kala Balge local government area of Borno state. Last year, over 100 people were killed in an accidental strike on an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in the community.

The air force, which later apologised for the tragic incident, said it got information that Boko Haram insurgents assembled at a spot in Rann.

Details of the latest attack are sketchy but the invaders were said to have stormed the town with sophisticated weapons.

A source said that the insurgents overran a military base and killed at least four soldiers.

Four policemen were also reportedly shot dead. While three Red Cross officials were said to have been killed, others were said to have sustained injuries.

The authorities are yet to react to the attack which reportedly occurred on Thursday.