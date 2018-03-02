The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) on Thursday solicited the support of the House of Representatives’ Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, in holding a National Summit on security.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, the President of NCWS, during a visit by the Council’s national officers to Dogara in Abuja, said the summit aims to help in addressing security challenges in Nigeria.

She said the purpose of the summit was to bring major interest and pressure groups to a forum to strategise on ways to foster national unity and progress.

“We appeal to you to use your good office to spearhead this summit and make it a very successful outing that will strengthen the pillars that hold Nigeria together for peace, unity and progress.

“We assure you of our support in your determination to develop your state and build a new Nigeria. History will be kind to you when the story of the development of Nigeria is told,’’ she said.

Shoda said the summit would be a Pan-Nigeria Summit on how to mobilise the country’s potential for national peace, unity and progress.

She commended the Speaker for his disposition to building bridges of unity cooperation and understanding across the ethnic, religious and political divides that make up Nigeria.

Responding, Dogara promised to make the summit a success and pledged his continuous support for the Council.

“The House has done well in promoting women issue. In any nation where you see the woman falling, it is because there is no strength in men.

“We are committed to not just gender issues but I believe in the saying that if you educate a woman you educate a nation.

“But if you educate a man, it is like you have educated an individual.

“Likewise, if a woman is empowered, the ripple effect can reach the entire community, while in most cases, if it is a man, it is an individual,’’ he said.

Dogara said the House of Representatives was aware of the pains, burden and struggle that is associated with the Nigeria woman.

“We will do everything within our legislative powers to ensure that government continues to adopt measures or policies that will lessen the burden on our mothers.’’

On the Citizenship and Responsibility Bill, Dogara expressed the hope that President Muhammadu Buhari would soon give it his assent.

The Speaker condemned the kidnapping and adoption of some school girls in Dapchi, Yobe.

“It is unfortunate that it is happening again. I urge the military to stop the blame game and accept responsibility for what has happened.

“It is only in accepting responsibility for what has happened that we will be able to find a solution,’’ he said.

Dogara however assured that government would stop at nothing to ensure the return of the girls.