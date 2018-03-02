The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the death of its one-time Secretary-General, retired Col. Joe Achuzia as a great loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria.

The socio-cultural group said this in a statement issued by Chief Emeka Attamah, the Special Assistant to the President-General in Abuja on Thursday.

Attamah said that the history of the Biafra/Nigeria war would not be complete without mentioning Achuzia, a veteran who fought gallantly in the war.

According to him, the exploits of bravery and military discipline exhibited by the late legendary commander will remain a reference point in Nigeria’s history.

Attamah recalled with nostalgia Achuzia’s contributions to the development of Igboland and Nigeria as the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo between 2004 and 2007.

He said that Achuzia died when his wealth of experience was most needed to move Nigeria forward.

He enjoined Ndigbo to bear their loss with fortitude, and prayed God to give his soul eternal rest.

Achuzia died on Feb. 26, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at the age 90.