Plan International has called for immediate release of the abducted Government Girls Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Hussaini Abdu, the Country Director of the organisation in Nigeria, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that promotes children’s rights and equality for girls with headquarters in Canada.

Abdu explained that his organisation was extremely concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the 110 schoolgirls who were reportedly taken away from Nigeria’s north-east region on Feb. 19.

“We are calling for the immediate release of the girls, who are believed to have been taken from the Government Girls Science Secondary School by Boko Haram insurgents.

“We condemn this act of extreme violence against innocent girls and strongly urge the Nigerian government to redouble its efforts to secure the safe release of these children as soon as possible,’’ Hussaini said.

He appealed to the government to ensure a guaranteed environment of safety in which they can claim their right to an education in peace.

“This abduction represents a fundamental violation of these girls’ human rights, in particular their right to freedom and equality.

“We know that girls kidnapped by Boko Haram are subject to unspeakable abuse including forced marriage, sexual violence and slavery so we ask the government to treat this emergency with the urgency it deserves.

“We know that girls who return to their communities after escaping capture, often with children, face stigma and exclusion, so it is likely this incident will affect these girls for the rest of their lives,” he said.

He recalled that almost four years since more than 200 girls were abducted by Boko Haram from their school in Chibok, also in north-east Nigeria, in 2014.

According to him, it is a classic case of history repeating itself with no lessons learnt and the utmost sympathies are with the families of these girls at this impossibly difficult time.

The country director said that access to education, particularly for girls, has been badly affected in north-east Nigeria since 2009, with many families withdrawing their children, especially girls, from school due to the high risk of abduction.

He noted that without education, children were at risk of being seen as an ideal recruitment pool for extremist organisations or criminal gangs, their chances of employment were severely limited and the chance of them ending up in child marriages or with teenage pregnancies is significantly higher.

He said that since November 2016, Plan International has been working in northeast Nigeria to support children who have dropped out of school to recommence their schooling by providing school materials and training teachers.

“The organisation wants the government to provide schools, particularly those in northeast Nigeria, with adequate security to ensure no child ever has to fear for their safety.

“Through our advocacy work, we have also been calling on the Nigerian government to provide accelerated learning programmes for children who have been denied education due to the conflict,’’ said Hussaini.