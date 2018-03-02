The Anambra Government says it has approved the release of N27.4 million for the 2018 measles vaccination campaign.

The Head of Department, Immunisation and Disease Control, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Nnamdi Uliagbafusi, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

Uliagbafusi explained that the briefing was part of preparation for the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign in the state.

“The campaign would run from March 8 to March 13 in Anambra Central and South Senatorial zones, while Anambra North zone would run from March 15 to March 20,’’ he said.

The official said the exercise was to boost immunity of children from nine to 59 months against measles.

“The campaign is also for children not immunised in their ninth month.

“Children can still be given the vaccine, irrespective of the one given to them in their ninth month,’’ he explained.

Uliagbafusi said that measles was a viral infectious illness that was common in children and could lead to blindness, deafness or even brain damage.

He urged mothers and caregivers to take their children to the nearest immunisation posts for vaccination, pointing out that cards will be issued and kept properly for future use.

He said that the vaccines could be administered through injection.

Uliagbafusi re-assured that the personnel to carry out the exercise would be certified, emphasising that the vaccines would be safe, free and effective.

He commended Gov. Willie Obiano for his support at ensuring that Anambra children would be in good health.

Recalling the negative effects generated by the monkey pox rumour last year, he also urged the media to assist in disseminating the information to defuse unwarranted tension.

He however appealed for further support in the area of public enlightenment.

The UNICEF Consultants, Messrs Amedu Shaibu and Peter Onyekachi, said a robust strategy would be used for campaign.

According to the duo, the places include fixed posts in Public Health facilities, missions, some private health facilities and temporary fixed posts like schools, churches, markets and mosques.

The state Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Willy Onuorah, said the interest of the organisation was to ensure that no child was omitted during the exercise.

“We are not carrying out the campaign because we have enough money to spend or enough drugs to dispense, but our campaign is based on evidence,’’ he said.

He described vaccination as the most effective way of tackling diseases among children.

“The vaccine is 99 per cent safe, without vaccination, 25 per cent of the children will be prone to measles,’’ he said