Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday said his administration would provide more developmental projects for the people of Bolo in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers.

Wike, while playing host to the Bolo Council of Chiefs, in Port Harcourt, said that he would meet with stakeholders in the community before embarking on the projects.

“I will meet with stakeholders in the community to determine the major projects to be executed for the people,’’ he said.

The governor said that his administration would execute key projects in phases in the community.

“I will meet with the stakeholders to determine whether we will start with shore protection for access to more land or construct internal roads, ‘’ he said.

Wike said that he has never failed to redeem his, adding that Bolo people would continue to enjoy more appointments in his government.

The governor lauded the Amayanabo of Bolo on his coronation and pledged to collaborate with the Bolo Council of Chiefs to develop the community.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, also the Amayanabo of Bolo Community, King Achese Frank, lauded Wike for providing infrastructure in the community.

The monarch said that the governor deserved a second term in office because of his many developmental projects in the state.

“The construction of Government Secondary School, Ogu is a project that will create access to education for the people,’’ he added.

Achese urged the governor to carry out a shore protection project and also provide roads within the community.