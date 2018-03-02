The remains of Mrs Veronica Linda Moro, wife of the former Minister of the Interior, Abba Moro, will be buried on Friday, March 9, 2018 in Effa, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area, Benue State.

A statement signed by Moro to announce the passing of his wife, noted that the body of Veronica will leave the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by 10a.m. on March 8, 2018 for her family compound in Ugbokolo for an all-night Christian wake-keep.

Today, before the interment in Effa, there will be a church service at Holy Name Parish, Ugbokolo by 10a.m prompt.

The statement also added that after the interment, there will be final funeral rites on Saturday in Effa, Ugbokolo on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Moro died at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi on February 19, 2018 after a brief illness.

She was aged 54 years and survived by Abba Moro, six children, brothers and sisters.