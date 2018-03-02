The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has received the final report of the Interim Management Committee on Maritime Academy of Nigeria, (MAN) Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

Receiving the report on behalf of the minister yesterday, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Sabiu Zakari expressed profound gratitude for the good work done by the Interim Management Committee members and for coming up with a road map for the revitalization of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron.

Amaechi noted that the Interim Management Committee came to being through a fact-finding mission to ascertain the veracity of the story at the time that MAN, Oron, academic standard was nosediving and needed to be rescued without delay.

The minister however, promised to send the report to the Board of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron saying that the ministry will ensure its recommendations are fully implemented.

“You have performed this job at little or no cost and we thank you for a job well done. We accept it and will do all you have recommended,” he said.

Submitting the report to the minister, the chairman of the Interim Committee, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, thanked him for giving them the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

He added that during the course of their assignment, they were able to critically look into the books of the Academy and some areas of academic deficiency were detected.

Sarumi noted that the academic standard of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron was below standard and there was need to properly train Seafarers in line with world standard.