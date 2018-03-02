Guaranty Trust Bank Plc’s CSR programme launched in 2017, You Read Initiative, has given her support to a 40-year old Nigerian, Olubayode Treasures Olawunmi, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Read Aloud from various schools in the environ.

This is part of GTBank’s initiative to rekindle the interest in reading among Nigerians.

The current record holder Deepak Sharma Bajaan has held it since 2008, after he read a total of 17 books in 113 hours and 15 minutes.

Now, Olubayode is taking a shot at breaking the world record by reading over 15 Nigerian published books in 120 hours over a period of 6 days at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba.

Hail from Ogun state, Olubayode Tresures Olawunmi started the challenge on Monday 26th February, 2018 at exactly 1;30pm Nigerian time. So far, he has read nine books including Toni Kan’s the Carnivorous City, Sarah Ladipo Manyika’s Independence, Leye Adenle’s Easy Motion Tourist, Elnathan John’s Born on a Tuesday amongst many others.

Today (1st March) is the 3rd day of his marathon attempt and he has done over 72hours of reading.

The father of 3, Olawunmi, students from various schools in the environs and 250 readers were highly celebrated by GTBank at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba recently refurbished by the bank.

