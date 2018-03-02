The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is set to lead a delegation of lawmakers to address the Ghanaian parliament as part of activities to mark 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country.

Saraki, who is set to depart for Ghana on Sunday on a two-day official visit, is expected to address the Ghanaian Parliament on how to build a stronger African relationship.

The President of the Senate would be addressing the parliament at a symposium with the theme: “The Future of Good Governance in Africa.”

Saraki would be accompanied by Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn Na’Allah; Chief Whip of the Senate, Olusola Adeyeye; Phillip Aduda; Rafiu Ibrahim; and Monsurat Sunmonu.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria correspondent on Thursday, the Special Assistant to Saraki on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Bamikole Omishore, said trade relations, from a parliamentary point of view, was a major focus of the inter-parliamentary meeting.

Omishore said available information indicate that it is easier to do business in Europe and America than it is to do in Ghana and other African countries.

“Once we can get our relationship with Ghana right, we can improve on ECOWAS and then the entire African Union,” he said.

Plans are already underway by the executive and the National Assembly to review trade treaties and conventions to made doing business in Nigeria and with other countries easier.

In an earlier interview granted by Omishore, he said the aim of the review is to domesticate such treaties so that they benefit Nigeria first.

He said: “Nigeria has different treaties and partnerships that we’ve signed with different countries.

“We are now going through all those treaties to see how we can domesticate them in Nigeria to make sure that Nigeria is getting the best from every agreement that is signed by different countries.

“The executive is taking a lead, ours in the 8th Senate is to make sure we provide the legislative framework and the appropriate oversight to make sure the interest of Nigeria is protected at all times.

“I remember the executive made mention towards the end of last year that they would be reviewing different treaties because as you rightly said, times are improving and changing.

“The executive is taking a look at it but at the national assembly’s leadership is also looking to see if some of those things favour us or not.

“You also mentioned the illicit financial flows that’s going on, that’s definitely being looked at as well.

“The 8th National Assembly is looking to make sure that the illicit transactions are stopped but at the same time, create an environment for businesses to be done with ease.

“Over the last few months, you might have noticed the bills on ease of doing business and also the bill on NFIU in Senate, those are part of a wide range of legislative interventions to make sure Nigeria conforms with international best practices.”