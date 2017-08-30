Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has set up an investigation unit in the federal ministry of justice to help in the probe of “sensitive and important cases”.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Malami said the unit has become “eminently necessary” due to the lack of effective cooperation and collaboration among the criminal justice system and security agencies in Nigeria.

He said it would address challenges that lead to “consistent rejection of vital/relevant evidence in the course of prosecution”.

Malami also said the team would “coordinate and form part of every investigation in Nigeria” to bring about “legal expertise” in the conduct and process of investigations by the various security agencies.

He added that the unit would also ensure “robust investigation and prosecution” of the various cases being investigated in the country.

Making the announcement, Malami said: “Consequent upon want of expertise in the conduct and process of investigations by various security agencies in Nigeria and the need to address such anomalies, leading to consistent rejection of vital/relevant evidence in the course of prosecution and or the writing down of the probative value of such evidence owing to inappropriate investigation, my office as a result, and in line with the constitutional powers conferred on me as the chief law officer of the federation, and by virtue of Section 105 (1) and (3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, hereby deem it fit to establish an investigation unit within the ministry.

“This unit shall coordinate and form part of every investigation in Nigeria for robust investigation and successful prosecution of such cases.

“The core function/mandate of the Investigation Unit shall consist of the following: To advise every security agency carrying out investigation on the best lawful and admissible means of such investigation for effective prosecution thereafter.

“To actively form part of every sensitive and important investigation, as a synergy to successful investigation and prosecution of such cases and also to ensure that every investigation is comprehensibly and conclusively conducted.”

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had taken a similar measure in 2016 when he set up the national prosecution coordination committee, headed by the AGF.

The committee was established to advise various prosecuting agencies in the country concerning respective high profile cases they are investigating.