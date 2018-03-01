The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill of N271.57 billion.

This followed the adoption of the reports and recommendations of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation, headed by Bolanle Agbaje.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the House presided over by the Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, unanimously consented to the passage of the bill.

NAN reports that the House passed the bill after a clause by clause considerations and amendment proposed to the initial N267 billion budget presented by Governor Abiola Ajimobi on December 14, 2017.

Ajimobi had christened the Appropriation Bill a “Budget of Stabilisation”.

The House approved N119.631 billion as the total recurrent expenditure and N149. 941 billion as the total capital expenditure for the year ending December 31, 2018.

The speaker commended members of the committee for thorough scrutiny of the budget within a short time-frame.

He implored the executive arm of government to look into giving a quick assent to the Appropriation Bill.

Adeyemo further urged it to work in line with the findings of the House in order to achieve a good budget performance for the fiscal year 2018.

He assured residents of the state that their interests had been adequately represented in the newly passed budget.

Adeyemo, however, directed the Clerk of the House, Paul Bankole, to send a clean copy of the bill to Ajimobi for his assent.