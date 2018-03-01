The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has challenged the September 20, 2017 proscription order made by the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdulkafarati, at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

IPOB in its notice of appeal filed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said it was dissatisfied with the decision of Justice Abdul Kafarati as contained in his ruling/final decision in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/87/2017, delivered on 18th January 2018.

By the appeal, IPOB is seeking an order setting aside the order made by the Federal High Court Abuja in its entirety and the consequential orders made therein.

Also, the appellant is demanding an order setting aside the ex parte order granted by Justice Abdulkafarati of the Federal High Court Abuja on September 20, 2017, which proscribed the activities of IPOB and it’s designation as a terrorist organization.

In ground one, the appellant stated that the Federal High Court erred in law when he ruled that the mandatory statutory condition requiring president’s approval, under Section 2 (1) (C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, was satisfied, on the authority of the Memo of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to the President dated 15th September 2017, thereby occasioning a miscarriage of justice.

The appellant argued that a cursory look at the Memo of the Attorney General of the Federation dated 15th day of September 2017, addressed to President Muhammed Buhari, being relied upon or referred to by the Learned Trial Judge, as constituting the mandatory President’s approval granted before an Application Ex parte for the proscription of the Appellant’s activities and its designation as Terrorist organization, was made to the Court, shows that it is a mere Memo from the Attorney General of the Federation to the President requesting for the said President’s approval, prescribed under Section 2 (1)(C) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013, and not the mandatory President’s approval envisaged under the Act.

In ground two, IPOB said the Learned Trial Judge erred in Law, when upon his formulation of issues arising for determination in the Ruling delivered on the 18th January, 2018, and in consideration therefor, arrived on findings of facts that were grossly faulted by non-evaluation of Affidavit evidence placed before the Court, and recondite issues of law set out for the trial Court’s determination, by the Appellant; thereby occasioning a miscarriage of justice.

In ground three among others, it was submitted that the Learned Trial Judge erred in Law when he failed to specifically consider and determine issue “NO B” raised by the Appellant in its Written Submission on Law to wit: “Whether the activities of the Respondent/Applicant meet the threshold definition of acts of Terrorism as contemplated under Terrorism Prevention Act and International Law”, which amounted to denial of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), 2011, thereby occasioning a miscarriage of justice.

The appellant argued that the exercise of powers, conferred upon the Learned Trial Judge under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act of 2013, in granting Ex parte order proscribing the activities of the Appellant and its designation as a terrorist group was supposedly predicated on a thorough consideration and determination of the content of the Affidavit evidence suggesting an irresistible inference that the activities of the Appellant sought to be proscribed met the threshold definition of terrorism acts, as contemplated under the section 2 (i) (A) (B) (C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013.

“There is no place it is shown in the Learned Trial Court’s findings of facts that there was a proper consideration and determination of the issues formulated by the Appellant, on the character and activities of its members, that do not meet the threshold definition of terrorism act as contemplated under Section 2(I) (A) (B) (C) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act of 2013,” Ejiofor argued.

“As a corollary, a proper interpretation or construction of the provision of Section 36 (I) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) 2011, shows that the right to fair hearing extends beyond merely affording parties a hearing but also includes a proper consideration and determination of the issues canvassed by the parties before the Court.

“A cursory look at the three issues formulated by the Court below and its finding of facts thereon, will show that consideration and determination of this fundamental issue on the innocuous activities of the appellant was deliberately but carefully avoided by the Court,” Ejiofor maintained.

“The Trial Judge’s refusal to consider, and determine upon the issue “No. B” raised in the Appellant’s Written submission on reply on Law, which exhaustively distinguished the activities of the Appellant as that which did not meet the threshold definition of terrorism acts, supported by strong Affidavit evidence which were all not evaluated by the Learned Trial Court, is tantamount to a breach or denial of fair hearing cherishingly enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (Amended) 2011.”