Some parents in Yobe have commended the deployment of security operatives to and around schools in the state, saying the exercise had offered “some sense of security in the schools”.

They made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Damaturu on Thursday.

Mustapha Abdullahi said the recent attack on Government Girls College, Dapchi, had scared most parents about the safety of their children/wards in schools.

Abdullahi said the newly-established army check point near Government Girls secondary school, Ngelzarma, gave parents and the school community a sense of security.

Malam Ali Ahmed, another father in Damaturu, lauded the Army for taming Boko Haram and re-establishing relative peace in the North-East.

Ahmed said: “Governments at all levels should make security a priority and invest heavily in it to secure its citizens, but this should not be left to military alone.”

NAN reports that the Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had announced the deployment of 250 personnel to 30 boarding and Day secondary schools in the state.

Ayinla Olowo, the Commandant of the Corps, told newsmen in Damaturu that they acted on the directives issued by the Federal Government to deploy their personnel to the schools.

The commandant solicited for relevant information on the missing girls and other suspicious movements and persons to facilitate the rescue of the missing students.

NAN reports that various Federal Government delegations under the National Security Advisor retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, have visited the state separately as part of efforts to locate the missing 110 Dapchi schoolgirls.