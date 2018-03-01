Bayelsa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed three commissioner-nominees whose names were sent to it by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The three nominees are Ebipatei Apaingolo, Faith Opene and Funkazi Koroye-Crooks.

The 24-member Assembly confirmed them during plenary on Wednesday presided over by the speaker, Konbowei Benson.

Leader of the House and Member representing Sagbama Constituency I, Peter Akpe, advised the commissioners-designate to view their appointment as an opportunity to serve the state.

He urged them to also ensure that the interest of the people of the state was paramount in everything they do.

Also speaking, the Chief Whip of the House and lawmaker representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency I, Tonye Isenah, admonished Apaingolo, Koroye-Crooks and Opene to key into the restoration government’s agenda.

He also charged the would-be commissioners to be diligent in the discharge of their duties as members of the state executive council.