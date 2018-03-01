Embattled Kogi senator Dino Melaye is presently trapped in the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, according to reports.

The Senator who represents Kogi West was today arraigned in the Federal High Court following a suit against him by the Federal Government over alleged false assassination claims.

It was gathered that the road leading to the high court as at the time of filing in this report was barricaded by heavily armed personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The court premises was sealed off and all attempts to gain entry by newsmen proved abortive.

It was further learnt from sources locked in the premises of the court that the SARS operative have been given a directive to arrest the lawmaker if he makes any move to exit the Federal High Court.

The security personnel were reportedly dispatched from Lagos state.

Further investigations revealed that the team were allegedly deployed at the instance of the Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello with whom Senator Dino Melaye has had a running battle.