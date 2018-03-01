The Enugu State Government says it will use e-payment platforms to achieve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N2 billion monthly for 2018.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Eucharia Offor, made this known during the 2018 Budget breakdown in Enugu on Thursday.

The budget had been christened “Budget of Sustainable Economic Growth’’.

Mrs. Offor said the state government would expand its revenue base by upgrading the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to bring all revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into one platform.

The commissioner said government would also review and update relevant laws to attain the target.

“This will support a robust and transparent revenue administration to realise our IGR target of N2 billion monthly,’’ she said.

She noted that the adoption of the e-payment system had helped in no small measure in plugging major avenues of revenue leakages in the state.

“This is coupled with our determination to aggressively exploit other avenues of revenues generation that had been left untapped in the years past.

The commissioner, however, enumerated the sterling achievements of the state in IGR collection in 2017 which surpassed that of 2016.

“Also, the state’s IGR increased from N14 billion in 2016 to N18.41 billion as at September 2017, representing about 32 per cent increase.

“This is the result of our adoption of the digitalised and automated e-payment mechanism and Treasury Single Account (TSA), which has helped in no small measure in plugging major avenues of revenue leakages,’’ she said.

The commissioner said government also exploited other avenues of revenue generation that had been left untapped in the past years while being conscious of imposing heavy tax burden on residents of the state.