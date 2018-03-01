Against odds that may impede an early release of the 110 girls kidnapped by gunmen from the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, there are indications that 13 of the identified students may miss the 2018 May/June West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It will be recalled that the names, ages and classes of the girls that were kidnapped on 19 February 2018 as released by the Federal Government included names of 13 among the girl who were said to be Senior Secondary School three level.

However, an unconfirmed timetable purportedly released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2018 May/June WASSCE examination has it that the exam is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 3rd April, 2018 with Chemistry practical and end on Tuesday, 15th May, 2018 with Applied Electricity practical.

The kidnap in Dapchi occurred exactly 1,406 days (3 years, 10 months, 4 days) after about 276 female students were kidnapped in a similar manner from the Government Secondary School on the midnight of April 14 to 15, 2014 in the town of Chibok in Borno State at a time the final year students were writing the WASSCE examination.

The Federal government had in a release announced the names of the missing girls and the breakdown showed that eight were in JSS I; JSS2 17; JSS3 12; SS1 40; SS2 19 and SS3 had a total of 14 girls.

According to the list that was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the 14 girls that may miss the terminal examination are: Fatima A. Grah; Habiba Musa; Hajara Karumi; Karima Inusa; Falmata A. Audu and Hafsat A. Grah all i8-years-old.

Others are Fatima Makinta Liman; Aisha Muhammad Jakusko, Hadiza Muhammed; Hauwa Mohammed Idris; Aisha M. Bukar; Hadiza Abubakar; Fanna Muhammed Modu and Maryam Muhammed.

However, reports said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Tuesday relocated to Yobe State to personally superintend the search for the girls.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is reported to have earlier deployed more platforms to the Northeast for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.