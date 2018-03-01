The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said on Thursday that the state government generated more than N200 million from the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in nine months.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Chairman, KDIRS, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Mr. Ahmed, who spoke on the sideline of an interactive session with relevant stakeholders and tax payers on VAIDS in Kaduna, said that the amount was realised from June 2017 till date.

He said VAIDS was initiated by the federal government to provide amnesty to tax evaders and those who did not declare, or deliberately under-declared their income and assets.

Mr. Ahmed described the scheme as a window of opportunity for those concerned to do so voluntarily.

He said the scheme, which began on June 2017, will end on March 31, 2018, after which defaulters would face the full wrath of the law.

“If a tax payer comes forward and voluntarily declares his undisclosed income and assets, he will enjoy a waiver of interests and penalties and a waiver of prosecution.

“Kaduna State has benefited from the initiative, as some individuals and companies have taken advantage of the amnesty and declared their income and assets.

“We have so far realised more than N200 million since the commencement of the scheme,” Mr. Ahmed said.

Also speaking, KDRIS Executive Director Revenue Operation, Ango Liman, said that the service had intensified tax payers’ engagement and enlightenment to ensure that they were aware of their tax responsibilities.

“We are going to all nooks and crannies of the state, to ensure that every tax payer is aware of his responsibilities and pay his tax voluntarily as and when due,” Mr. Liman said.

NAN reports that the interactive session was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Kaduna State Government.

The aim was to encourage tax payers, particularly defaulters, to utilise the window of opportunity and do the needful.