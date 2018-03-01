Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is “going nowhere”.

The senate has demanded the replacement of the anti-graft czar who failed its screening on two separate occasions but the presidency has allowed Magu to carry on with his job.

To protest the refusal to sack Magu, the upper legislative chamber suspended the screening of nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari – an action which had effect on some key government decisions.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could not meet in January as members of the apex bank who ought to make MPC form quorum are yet to be cleared by the senate.

But speaking when he hosted select media organisations at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Thursday, Osinbajo said Magu has not committed any offence

“Magu is going nowhere. Seriously, what offence has this man committed?” he asked.

“I have known him personally right from the time of the very first chairman of the commission till now, he is a very dedicated, trustworthy gentleman. Don’t forget he is also the most senior official of the EFCC.”

Osibanjo said the executive would not be stampeded over the matter of the EFCC chairman.

This is not the first time that the vice-president would defend Magu publicly.

Last year, he told reporters that Magu could carry on as head of the anti-graft agency without being confirmed by the senate.