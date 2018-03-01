The Katsina State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of the dreaded cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) virus in Jibia Local Government Area of the state which, it said, claimed seven lives, on Thursday.

The deaths were reported at Jaja and Gangawa villages in the area and involved five males and three females.

According to reports, no fewer than 104 other persons might have contracted whooping cough in three separate villages of Anguwa Kuka, Kashemu and Dambawa, of Bugaje ward of the same local government area.

Head of the Jibia Local Government administration, Al-Mustapha Idris, has already visited the families of the deceased.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, who confirmed the report, said the state government had mobilised resources to the affected communities.

“As soon as we got the information, we mobilised our men and other resources, to curtail the spread,” Mustapha said.