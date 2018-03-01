Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has urged his colleagues to adopt strategies to forestall all forms of security challenges in the north.

In an address at the meeting of the forum on Thursday at Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House), Kaduna, Shetima regretted the bloody conflicts between farmers and herdsmen in the region, saying it is the responsibility of governors to find lasting solutions to the conflicts.

“As elected leaders, it is our primary responsibility to take a hard and critical look at these conflicts and come up with implementable ways and means of addressing them squarely,” he said.

He said the meeting will discuss the lingering clashes between farmers and herdsmen as well as the outstanding issues concerning the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC), jointly owned by the 19 states in the north.

“It is also critically important, as a long term measure, device viable strategies to forestall all forms of security challenges, that may likely erupt in the future.

“I need to emphasise that whatever resolutions we may arrive at, should be without prejudice to the various commendable and comprehensive measures being put in place by the federal government in addressing the security challenges; especially the recent abduction of the Dapchi school girls.

“We appreciate and commend the efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Dapchi crisis by ensuring the deployment of all necessary security personnel and equipment towards the rescue of the abducted girls,” the governor said.