The Nigeria Customs Service in Benin says it has impounded 6, 000 frozen turkey and chicken and 1, 069 bags of rice smuggled into the country.

Mr Ahmed Azarena, the National Coordinator of the Customs’ Comptroller-General’s Compliance Team, said the duty paid value of the smuggled items was N135.3 million.

According to him, the bags of rice have a duty paid value of N34.5 million while the poultry products are valued at N100.8 million.

He said CG’s Team in Zone `C’ had on Sunday intercepted the contraband loaded in four trucks on the Benin-Lagos Highway.

Azarena, who described the seizures as “mind boggling”, said the impounded bags of rice, were contained in three trucks.

The official said two persons were arrested in connection with the contraband.

While describing those involved in smuggling as economic saboteurs, he said the smugglers were enriching foreigners and also taking away the jobs of many Nigerians.

“We appeal to them to look for a legitimate business and stop destroying the economy of this country.

“We are a strong people and should be involved in what will save our economy, ” he said.

Azarena, who is a Comptroller of Customs, said the service had a renewed mandate to stop the activities of economic saboteurs.