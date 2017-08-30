Two Pilgrims from Sokoto State have returned 900 US Dollars, N7,450 and 290 Saudi Riyals lost by a fellow pilgrim in Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the second time pilgrims from the state returned money which they found, to the state Pilgrims officials.

A pilgrim from the state, Alhaji Nuradeen Imam, who was confirmed to be the owner, had since collected the money.

One of the pilgrims, Adamu Kabiru, said they found the money on Tuesday at the hotel accommodating Sokoto State pilgrims in the Masfalah District of Makkah.

Dr Aliyu Sani Sagir, Secretary, Preaching Committee of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Agency, said the action of the two pilgrims was worthy of emulation.

Two other pilgrims had last week returned 700 US Dollars, 15,000 CFA Francs and some Nigerian Currency, also lost by fellow pilgrim.