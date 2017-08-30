The protesters, led by maverick entertainer Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy, who called for the extradition of ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the UK, have said they will take their protests to 10 Downing street Westminster London which is the headquarters of the Government of the United Kingdom before this week ends.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Abuja by a co-convener of the protest, Deji Adeyanju.

Adeyanju said: “Before this week runs out, our comrades in the UK are going to stage a protest at the entrance of 10, Downing Street to drive home the point of ‘Bring Back Diezani’

“We will appeal to the British Government saying ‘if Diezani Alison-Madueke is just allowed to be prosecuted in London, it will merely amount to a pat on the back’, because her contravention of the British laws and the punishments therein are minor compared to what awaits her here in Nigeria.

“There are real allegations in Nigeria that she needs to answer to. So, we will be appealing to the British Government to send her back to Nigeria so that she can properly be charged.

“As we speak, the plan for the London protest is in top gear. We are also mindful of the fact that she is slated to appear before a British court in September. We are also planning something for court appearances in the UK

“We just want to drive home the point that she has to be repatriated to Nigeria to face punishment for her alleged crimes.”

The group suspended its protest in Nigeria yesterday barely 24 hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) gave assurances that it is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to ensure that Allison-Madueke is repatriated to Nigeria to face allegations of corruption slammed against her.